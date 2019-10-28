Moreover, how often have you heard of a seminar to help men navigate the workplace? When has anyone felt a need to advise them how to approach female colleagues or avoid speaking in annoying tones? Rarely, if at all. And indeed, if the idea sounds silly to you, it's because of another implicit assumption, best expressed by the philosopher James Brown: "This is a man's world." Which means it's up to women to adjust themselves to fit in, not vice versa.