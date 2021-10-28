U.S. sanctions on Nicaragua will increase emissions that cause climate change| GUEST COMMENTARY

Given the popularity of the Sandinistas as compared to the neoliberal opposition supported by the U.S. government, it is unlikely that the sanctions will bring about a change in leadership in the near term. Nonetheless, the sanctions have the potential to have a large impact on Nicaragua’s forests. It is the small military and police force that are charged with protecting land resources and Indigenous people who live in the forested areas, and U.S. sanctions directly target those entities. The police and military also acted heroically to evacuate and protect people during the two level 4 to 5 hurricanes last year. The latest round of sanctions before U.S. Congress will completely embargo supplies to the military and police from imported goods from the U.S., for example. Other U.S. sanctions block international funding for programs in Nicaragua that support reforestation. Because the U.S. sanctions are broad and vague and the enforcement is arbitrary and severe, there has been and will continue to be overenforcement in which investors avoid Nicaragua all together. The economic damage being done by the sanctions will eventually force the Nicaraguans to choose between feeding their population and preserving their forests, as they will likely no longer be able to do both.