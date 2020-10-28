Lawmakers still have work to do on improving Baltimore transit | COMMENTARY

Let’s not forget that what MTA proposed two months ago — eliminating 25 bus lines, reducing service on 12 others, and cutting back MARC train service — would have been yet another body blow to a city and region that have absorbed more than their share over the past five years. After cancellation of the long-planned Red Line and the failure of BaltimoreLink to live up to its promise, the callous disregard for the mobility needs of hundreds of thousands of us who live and work in the Baltimore region cannot be allowed to continue.