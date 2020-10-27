Young Democrats of Maryland honor departed leader by doing 'the hard work’ | COMMENTARY

The executive board of YDM will honor the life of our incredible leader by fighting for what we believe in this fall. The party and state Joseph spent his life serving needs, now more than ever, the vision and action he relentlessly advocated for. Please join us in honoring our dear friend Joseph Kitchen by joining us in this fight. Volunteer for your local Democratic club or precinct, to travel to nearby swing states and knock on doors to get out the vote for Democrats up and down the ballot, and to be an election judge in your precinct to make sure that Mr. Trump’s followers are unable to disrupt our democracy at the polls. These are all things that Joseph would have wanted, and we implore you to follow his example.