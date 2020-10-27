Skip the doctor and head to the pharmacist for a vaccine | COMMENTARY

Staying current on vaccines is vital to help keep the entire family healthy and can reduce additional visits to health care providers and hospitals, especially in the time of coronavirus. Being current on vaccines also prepares children to return to classrooms whenever schools can reopen. With pharmacists now able to provide the full schedule of childhood vaccines, parents now have more options for when and where to get vaccines, including their primary care provider’s office or their neighborhood pharmacy. Receiving immunizations at the pharmacy may be more convenient for busy parents. Nearly 90% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy. Additionally, pharmacies tend to stay open later and do not require an appointment to obtain immunizations.