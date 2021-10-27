Baltimore organizations transform lives through mentorship | GUEST COMMENTARY

Now, Ms. Islam Lonczak is a graduate of Goucher College, working at Johns Hopkins University in the Office of Multicultural Affairs, where she now helps guide students, much as her Sisters Circle mentor once helped her. She credits her mentor with helping her obtain a scholarship to private school, providing transportation to activities, attending her school plays and dance recitals, and tutoring her across subjects. Perhaps most valuable of all, she says the woman provided a “listening ear” and was there for Ms. Lonczak like another mother.