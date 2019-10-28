This favor is less controversial because Mr. Trump’s defenders don’t controvert it. It’s central to their defense. They concede Mr. Trump asked for this favor, contending that by the time Mr. Trump got to the “other thing” he wanted from Mr. Zelensky — an investigation of Mr. Biden — he was no longer asking for a “favor” at all. Mr. Trump would never ask for a quid pro quo to smear a political opponent, they insist. But asking for an investigation into the server? That’s entirely appropriate. After all, there’s an official investigation into how the FBI launched its Russia/Trump probe in the first place. Asking for help with that is wholly legitimate.