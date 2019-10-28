When it was his turn to speak, Mr. Miller had told the judge that if he, an African American man, held Officer Gentil, who is white, at gun point and stomped on his head, there would be consequences of the utmost seriousness. Judge Taylor assured him (and us) that being a police officer is no defense. In fact, “it makes it worse,” since police are entrusted with the badge and gun. Then, the judge made sure the officer won’t be going to jail, maybe ever. This is about as much favoritism a court can show to law enforcement nowadays without risking a riot.