As always, when a government official is found to have committed a serious crime, the integrity of our criminal justice system is put to the test. Sad to say, it failed miserably this month.
Baltimore City Police Officer Michael Gentil was convicted of first-degree assault in an off-duty road rage incident and a separate offense for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years imprisonment without parole. It was found that he held the victim, Kevon Miller, at gun point, made him lie face-down on the ground, and stomped on the back of his head because the man threw tea on his new car. Judge Robert Taylor of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City sentence him to five years in prison on Oct. 16.
For me, the experience of sitting through this hearing was surreal. I walked into it by accident; I was there for a client on an unrelated case. At first I couldn’t believe what I was seeing: A police officer convicted of a crime requiring one of those harsh, mandatory minimum sentences shocked me. There was no room for leniency. He had to do five years. Maybe there was hope that an often cruel justice system could, at the very least, be cruel to all alike.
“That he was a police office makes it worse,” Judge Taylor assured everyone, since police are entrusted with the badge and gun. This felt like sunshine on my face.
But it was little more than a masterful acting job. The judge spoke as if he cared about police accountability, while delivering a disgusting sop to law enforcement and showing beyond a doubt that preferential treatment for folks in authority is still the norm. He did this by granting the officer’s request for an appeal bond so that Mr. Gentil can stay on house arrest while he takes the case through the agonizingly slow appeals process.
Since Mr. Gentil is getting credit for time-served for home detention — and has been since he was charged back in April — it doesn’t stretch the imagination to believe this officer won’t spend a day in jail. If he does, it will be for a fraction of his sentence.
When it was his turn to speak, Mr. Miller had told the judge that if he, an African American man, held Officer Gentil, who is white, at gun point and stomped on his head, there would be consequences of the utmost seriousness. Judge Taylor assured him (and us) that being a police officer is no defense. In fact, “it makes it worse,” since police are entrusted with the badge and gun. Then, the judge made sure the officer won’t be going to jail, maybe ever. This is about as much favoritism a court can show to law enforcement nowadays without risking a riot.
To get an idea how unthinkable this appeal bond was, one only needed to observe Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Trostle speak on the issue. Making the whole business seem even more like a tragic comedy, Judge Taylor mistakenly granted the appeal bond before asking the prosecution for argument on the matter, perhaps because he was in such a hurry to assure the numerous police observers in the room that they’re still mostly above the law.
For once, I actually felt terrible for a prosecutor. After years in an office that has availed itself of these harsh mandatory minimum sentence laws, exploited the terrible erosion of our constitutional protections, watched the police railroad suspects (let’s not forget the Federal Consent Decree), here was Mr. Trostle, personally leading the charge to make sure a police officer would be treated the same as everyone else. Then, Judge Taylor ripped it away, showing clearly that a police officer would not be treated like everyone else.
The now beleaguered ASA tried to present something in the way of legal arguments. Mostly though, Mr. Trostle just found several different ways to say that he “couldn’t imagine” that this would be happening for “any John Doe” off the street. Too right: It wouldn’t.
In my time practicing criminal law, I’ve met a lot of people who would love to stay home with their families for years while they slow walk their cases through appeal after appeal. Will my clients hear about this and expect to get the same treatment?
Joshua E. Hoffman (jeh@hoffmancounsel.com) is an attorney in Baltimore.