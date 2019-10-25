I was fortunate enough to be in the unalloyed presence of Congressman Cummings, with most of our interactions being extraordinarily motivating and transformative. I can recall one specific conversation that I will never forget. On Jan. 12, 2017, members from the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a home in northeast Baltimore that claimed the lives of six children. Those children belonged to one of his staff members. This heartbreaking news deeply saddened Congressman Cummings and left him at a loss for words. At that moment, he said to me, “Chief, you need to understand, all of my staff have been with me for years and they are like my family.” He went on to say, “those children are children and grandchildren of mine.” He sighed and continued, “please keep me informed.”