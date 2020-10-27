Clean Water Act rollbacks hurt rivers and drinking water | COMMENTARY

When we think about Chesapeake Bay, an abundance of seafood comes to mind — blue crabs, oysters, mussels and so much more. According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, in 2012 Chesapeake Bay fisheries contributed over $2 billion and 41,000 local jobs to the Maryland and Virginia economies. Prior to the EPA’s recent changes to Section 401 of the CWA, states could leverage their local authority to improve or prevent projects that would negatively impact Chesapeake Bay habitat or water quality. However, under the new Section 401 rules, states are forced to make fast decisions with limited information. This could lead to less informed decision making and impacts to clean water going unaddressed. Our state must be able to protect our waterways so that our fishing industries, and our economy, can thrive.