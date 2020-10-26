Lessons from online learning: How distance can bring the classroom closer | COMMENTARY

So I reached out to friends, colleagues, and interesting people I follow on social media. Before we knew it, the paleontologist Neil Shubin told us how he discovered a 375-million year old fish fossil in the Canadian Arctic. Longtime Olympic scribe Phil Hersh, retired from the Chicago Tribune, recounted his career of covering sports from Beijing to Sochi and his enduring friendship with figure skater Michelle Kwan. Richard Deitsch, formerly of Sports Illustrated and now of The Athletic, told of interviewing Jason Hehir, director of the documentary “The Last Dance" about NBA great Michael Jordan. Washington Post military reporter Dan Lamothe explained the give-and-take between reporters embedded in war zones; on one occasion, soldiers made sure he saw that Palin tattoo. (A photo ran with Lamothe’s article, and of course I showed it to the class.) Narrative writing coach Jacqui Banaszynski described how, nearly 30 years ago, she had her heart broken writing on deadline about refugee children.