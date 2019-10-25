Letters signed by Woody were sent to business leaders inviting them to a meeting at the John Marshall Hotel. The session was well attended, and Woody went through all that had happened and indicated that additional inner city children were in the same situation as these. He stated that working together in a public/private partnership we could alter some of these situations. He wanted to provide jobs for as many of these children as possible. Woody stressed to the business people that they could pay a little now or a lot more later. The business community responded to his request by contributing $45,000 to what became known as “Woody’s Job Corps.” The Mayor of Richmond was at the meeting and pledged the city’s support. R-CAP (the Richmond Community Action Program), the Urban League, NAACP, churches and others became a part of the effort.