The future of Baltimore’s downtown won’t be found in its past | GUEST COMMENTARY

Baltimore has difficulty competing for major new businesses not only with nearby cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., but also with its own suburbs. Trends — including the pandemic-accelerated movement toward relocating “office work” to workers’ homes — are driving down demand for office space in traditional downtowns nationwide. In other words, the commercial vacancy rate in the CBD is likely to continue to rise, with the transfer of state employees from the State Center slowing the rise only briefly.