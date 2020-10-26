Teaching doctors and nurses about how to treat the LGBTQ community | COMMENTARY

At that level, experiences of discrimination become expected, and the mistrust of medical providers itself becomes a barrier for LGBTQ people. A provider’s bias might surface as an assumption that all gay men are living with HIV, or that patients who identify as bisexual always have multiple partners. For gender-diverse patients, discrimination can range from the irritation of incomplete forms which only offer the binary “M” and “F” for gender identity options, or the very dangerous indignity of being outed as transgender to an entire waiting room. There are also patients who are turned away from care altogether, either because the provider has had no training to take care of the patient, or because they believe that providing affirming care to the patient conflicts with their deeply held religious belief or a policy of the institution.