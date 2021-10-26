Michelle Goldberg: The vindication of Angela Merkel | COMMENTARY

The refugee policy was what inspired Ms. Marton, a former ABC News bureau chief in Germany and the author of nine previous books, to write about Ms. Merkel in the first place. Ms. Marton is herself the daughter of refugees from Hungary, journalists who had been imprisoned by the Communist regime, and the granddaughter of victims of Auschwitz. (She’s also the widow of famed diplomat Richard Holbrooke, whom she began dating when he was Bill Clinton’s ambassador to Germany.) Watching Ms. Merkel in the summer of 2015, said Ms. Marton, “I just thought wow, who is she, and how is she getting away with this?”