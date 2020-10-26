Chris Van Hollen: Amy Coney Barrett is a threat to the Affordable Care Act | COMMENTARY

While Maryland has taken measures to try and curb the impacts of a possible repeal, much uncertainty remains. We simply have no way of predicting the Supreme Court’s decision — or its effect even with safeguards. What’s more, the state does not have jurisdiction over all health insurance plans. States don’t have the authority to regulate self-funded employer plans governed by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), so these enrollees would be hung out to dry. And, the elimination of federal dollars for Medicaid expansion and tax credits could cause serious funding challenges that threaten states' ability to maintain affordable coverage — an issue worsened by COVID-19 budgetary strains. Lastly, Maryland may have difficulty retaining insurers if other states do not hold companies to the same standards. These uncertainties could present serious challenges to Marylanders and their health coverage.