It appears Clinton cannot get over her 2016 election defeat and so she blames everyone but herself. It was because of her poor campaign, insincerity, lack of a credible platform, a sense of entitlement and an abrasive personality, as well as her failure to campaign in key states that led to her defeat. She didn't connect with voters and still comes across as cold and calculating, not to mention dishonest. But we already knew that. It was Clinton, while secretary of state and moving around classified emails on servers where they didn't belong, who came up with a "reset" button for U.S. relations with Russia. Looks like she pushed the wrong button.