Bret Stephens: What if Colin Powell had run for president in 1996? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Powell, like so many others, could not seem to get his head around the extent of the rot. He had spent days at the CIA personally vetting the intelligence on Iraq before presenting it at the U.N. Even then it was garbage. A responsible case could have been made for Hussein’s removal because he was a one-man weapon of mass destruction, responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths irrespective of what lay in his arsenal. But the WMD case was pressed because it seemed to be the most convenient. The decision to disband the Iraqi army was made with no interagency process to speak of. The person who defended that fiasco, then-National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice, was chosen to succeed Powell at the State Department.