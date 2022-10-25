Remaking Baltimore: City should position itself as a remote work hub | GUEST COMMENTARY

Recently we met an entrepreneur who had built a successful financial technology company in the Bay Area. She, her husband and their young children had just moved to Wheeling, West Virginia, drawn by the lower cost of land and what she described as the “hip” cultural scene. They are early pioneers in what will be a decades-long migration of remote workers out of high-cost cities like San Francisco.

This restructuring of the U.S. economy creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Baltimore. The city should position itself as a remote work hub, a place where white-collar workers no longer tied to corporate headquarters can find cheaper housing, cheaper living, great food, vibrant arts and beautiful outdoor spaces. Over the past 50 years, the city was on the losing end of economic restructuring; through concerted and coordinated efforts by the private and public sector, we can come out of this transition on top.

Advertisement

Industrial manufacturing emerged in the U.S. in the mid 19th century. Capital investment and technological innovation pushed the production of goods from artisan workshops to urban factory floors, replacing skilled craftsmanship with routinized labor. Baltimore initially prospered from these changes. But during the 20th century, improvements in rail and highway infrastructure lowered the costs of transporting manufactured goods by land, drawing factories out of the downtown centers of northeastern cities and into America’s south and southwest, where labor and housing were cheaper. Baltimore lost industry after industry, from umbrella manufacturing to canning.

Though a few decades delayed, the same process was playing out for white collar workers. Up through the late 19th century, white collar workers were more like artisans, working in small family businesses with highly specialized skills. Office work as we know it today emerged only in the 1870s. Firms used a new generation of “business machines” — including typewriters, cash registers, and mimeographs — to standardize bookkeeping and record-keeping practices. Firms could now hire lower-skilled white-collar workers and organize them along factory lines. As documented by historians like Robert Fogelson, businesses concentrated their new white-collar workforces in city centers, tapping into large labor forces and the benefits of proximity to banks and insurance companies.

Advertisement

But as in manufacturing, subsequent technological breakthroughs enabled firms to relocate office work to lower-cost regions. Starting in the 1970s, for example, call centers sprang up in rural areas, where cheaper workers could staff banks of telephones connected to a national telecommunications network.

For key corporate functions, however, location still mattered, and corporate headquarters remained concentrated in and around a small number of top-tier cities, like New York, San Francisco and Chicago. The development of a global fiber-optic network in the 1990s and early 2000s further lowered the cost of information exchange, theoretically reducing the need for office proximity. But until the pandemic, long-standing business traditions kept workers tied to offices and headquarters. Only when forced by universal office closures did business leaders question basic assumptions about hiring practices and the benefits of co-location. Nearly every white-collar worker in America adjusted to the new virtual work style. Entrepreneurs and inventors saw opportunity. Patent applications for work-from-home technologies doubled in 2020 alone.

The combination of new technologies and new business practices suggest that remote work is here to stay. Over the next decade, we can expect to see millions of workers leave top-tier cities seeking regions with a lower cost of living and better amenities. Some will keep their current jobs; others will transition to gig work, finding employment with virtual staffing companies like Shiftsmart.

But this time, the shifting economic geography can play to Baltimore’s strengths. For partially remote workers, Baltimore offers cheaper housing and a lower cost of living compared to neighboring cities like Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. The city should double down on existing incentive programs, like Buying in Baltimore, that have garnered national attention.

For fully remote workers, Baltimore will need to compete with cities like Denver, Colorado and Boise, Idaho. The lower cost of housing and living is a core strength. Existing commercial real estate can be converted to coworking spaces. But to attract these workers, the city and surrounding counties will need to make the hard sell on the region’s environmental and social amenities. A first step might be a sustained national advertising campaign targeted explicitly at remote workers emphasizing the arts, culture, food, growing tech ecosystem, and parks and green spaces in and around Baltimore City. This would build on valuable work already underway by organizations like UpSurge and Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. The State of Maryland has a role to play as well. Just this month, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a program offering up to $10,000 in grants per construction worker for recruitment, training and retention. Why not consider the same for remote white-collar workers? One state has already implemented this policy. You guessed it: West Virginia.

Nate Loewentheil (nate@commonwealventures.com) is the founder of venture capital firm, Commonweal Ventures, a former economic adviser to President Obama and chair of the board of Baltimore Homecoming. Marc Loeb (marcdloeb@gmail.com) is a graduate student at the University of Chicago studying spatial data science and urban policy.