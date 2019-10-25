Mr. Trump and supporters to date have expected exoneration in the event he is impeached by the House. He would be only the fourth president to face expulsion from the highest office. Three sitting presidents have escaped conviction in the Senate: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Richard Nixon in 1974 and Bill Clinton in 1999. Johnson was acquitted by a single vote. Nixon resigned rather than face certain conviction via the damning White House tapes. Mr. Clinton survived when fellow Democrats in the Senate held their noses and let him off charges of lying to a grand jury and obstruction of justice in his sordid sexual liaison with a young White House intern.