Ensuring the safety and integrity of the vote | COMMENTARY

Our research shows that with coordination and planning, the election can be held safely. First, voters have to be ready and make a plan. Know what the rules are in your state and jurisdiction, whether you plan to vote absentee (where available) or in-person. Even if you voted in the primary or in the last election, double-check the rules and where you can vote. They may have changed even in the last few weeks. If you plan to vote in person, be prepared to wait and bring your mask and sanitizer. Polling places will have some supplies, but they may run out. Consider adopting a voter too, someone you can help to make a plan, or volunteering to be a poll worker to help ensure sufficient access to polling locations in your community.