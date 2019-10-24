And here's the interesting part: As much as we might want to blame this problem on the city, it's not our fault. This is an issue that is wholly owned by the state of Maryland. There is no school board, no City Council, no mayor of the month that anyone can blame for the lack of adequate public transit. It is 100% within the purview of the MTA to make sure the citizens of the Free State can get to work and events without relying on private vehicles. In a city where only 18.2% (trending down since 2011) of residents take trains and buses to work, the failure is on the agency responsible. Does Baltimore's record-setting population decline have something to do with transportation in the city? The answer is obvious.