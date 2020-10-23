Liberals are scared that Trump could win just like in 2016. But this isn’t 2016. | COMMENTARY

It doesn’t help that Mr. Biden is running a defensive campaign, predicated on the assumption that the more Mr. Trump is the center of attention, the better it is for Mr. Biden. Add in the fact that while Mr. Biden has a reassuring personality, he’s not a reassuring campaigner. He’s not a senile basket case, as the Trump campaign foolishly tries to paint him. But he is very much a man showing his age. And even as a young man, Mr. Biden had a gift for shoving his foot in his mouth. Put it all together and there’s dancing-on-a-razor’s-edge anxiety coloring every news cycle.