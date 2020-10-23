Finding a silver lining in a pandemic | COMMENTARY

Still, even in the teeth of a disaster I’m amazed by the number of people who find a silver lining. The overwhelmed graduate student who suddenly has the time to finish her thesis before the deadline. My daughter, who improbably adopted a kitten the day before her city shut down and named her Ozzy. Now may be the season of our discontent, but I still can’t help thinking how lucky it was that this befell the world at the end of a mild winter, that I could dig in my garden and read a book on my patio, take a walk down the driveway, feel the sun on my face. Is it just me, or did the cherry blossoms seem even more lovely than usual this year?