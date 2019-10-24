It is time to catch up to other cities and make police accountability a reality for Baltimore. A system that effectively addresses police misconduct will work for our city as it has for others. We must find the courage and political will to make these reforms a reality. Implementation of COTF’s recommendations will require resources and a series of law changes, including to the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights (LEOBR) and the Maryland Public Information Act, which inhibits the transparency of police misconduct by prohibiting public access to misconduct records. As we approach the 2020 legislative session, let’s elect leaders who will create a civilian oversight system for the Baltimore Police Department that roots out “bad apples” and gives our city a fighting chance at building trust between the police and the community.