As women consider a return to the office, they bemoan the bra — again | GUEST COMMENTARY

Feminists organized a protest of the Miss America pageant near New Jersey’s Atlantic City Convention Center on Sept. 7, 1968 to speak out against the “ludicrous beauty standards” women were supposed to adhere to, according to Megan Gibson of Time. The protesters tossed bras and other symbols of oppression into a trash can.

[Pictured: Demonstrators protest the Miss America beauty pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.]

(Bev Grant // Getty Images)