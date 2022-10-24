Land bank bill could revitalize Baltimore’s blighted neighborhoods | GUEST COMMENTARY

Councilwoman Odette Ramos is expected to propose a city land bank to handle the large numbers of empty and vacant houses in the city. (Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston)

Fifteen years ago, the Baltimore City Council foolishly rebuffed efforts by former mayor Sheila Dixon to establish a “land bank” to reduce the number of blighted properties in Baltimore. Councilwoman Odette Ramos states that she intends to introduce a bill establishing a city land bank in the near future. When she does, the council should pass it.

Baltimore has a long-standing problem with vacant, derelict houses. Most are located in the cluster of poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods known as the “Black Butterfly.” Johns Hopkins researchers estimated that each year the city loses $100 million in tax revenue from and spends another $100 million maintaining about 15,000 vacant properties.

Advertisement

A land bank is not one of the speculative (and futile) economic development “game changers” that Baltimore city officials are so fond of. It is a systematic means of eliminating urban blight with a proven track record in other cities.

A land bank, usually a quasi-public corporation, is given broad legal powers to take ownership of abandoned and tax-delinquent properties and transform them into marketable tax-positive ones. The land bank movement gained momentum in the early 2000′s as rust-belt cities grappled with shrinking populations and increasing numbers of abandoned properties.

Advertisement

Michigan adopted the first comprehensive state enabling legislation for land banks in 2004. Since then, 16 other states, including Maryland, followed suit. In most states, including Maryland, land banks do not have the power of eminent domain, but a land bank can take ownership of property that has tax or water and sewer liens on it as an alternative to tax sale, a process rife with inequities.

A land bank does things for which ordinary governmental agencies are ill-suited. It can demolish, rehabilitate or sell a vacant house as the situation dictates. It can develop property or transfer property to be developed by someone else.

The Cuyahoga County, Ohio, land bank, which includes Cleveland, is one of the success stories. It razed 7,000 vacant properties, rehabbed 2,100 vacant houses and returned 11,500 distressed properties to the tax rolls in the past 10 years, in a city about two-thirds the size of Baltimore.

Ms. Dixon announced her proposal for a land bank in 2007. The following year the General Assembly passed a law, codified in the city charter, enumerating the powers of a land bank authority established by the council. A statewide enabling law was passed in 2013.

No bill establishing a city land bank authority was ever introduced, however. Ms. Dixon’s enthusiasm for a land bank was not shared by members of the City Council, especially Council President Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

The sticking point was that a land bank would sell properties without review by the comptroller and approval by the Board of Estimates. A city housing official stated that council members feared they “wouldn’t have the same prerogative over their districts” and Ms. Dixon blamed resistance to the concept on “power and politics.”

The bureaucratic processes that slow the disposition of blighted properties by the city to a crawl also allow council members to enjoy political influence over those dispositions. Political influence, traded for votes and favors, has long been a precious commodity for members of the Baltimore City Council.

The idea fell off the radar when Ms. Dixon resigned in 2010. Since then the city has made little progress in reducing vacancies.

Advertisement

Are city officials now ready to put the interests of the city ahead of their own “prerogatives” and establish a land bank? We’ll see.

Land banks require three things to succeed: Freedom from political interference, transparency and accountability, and adequate funding. According to Kim Graziani of the Center for Community Progress, “most land banks will operate at the pace and scale their resources allow.”

David Ellis of Neighborhood Services of Baltimore believes that an investment of $100 million a year over 10 years is necessary to tackle the problem of blighted housing. Only the state can afford that kind of funding, particularly until the city can recoup some of the lost tax revenue and reduce the money spent on maintenance.

During the latter half of the 20th Century, Baltimore became a poor, majority Black city in a very wealthy state in large part because of systemic racism, white flight and disinvestment. The state has both the resources and the duty to repair some of the damage done by those factors by ensuring that a city land bank has sufficient resources to revitalize blighted neighborhoods.

David Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014 and lives in Catonsville. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.