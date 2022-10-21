Unpaid internships are a solvable problem | GUEST COMMENTARY

Across the nation, unpaid internships have become a significant problem for both educators and students. Colleges and universities encourage qualified students to get an internship as a way to acquire experience for future employment. It’s become an important part of supplementing classroom learning. But for too long, employers have relied on unpaid interns as a way to strengthen their organizations without hurting their bottom line. This has led to significant disparities in who lands an internship.

As journalists Naomi Harris and Jocelyn Gecker confirmed in their recent reporting on this topic in USA Today, “people who can take unpaid internships have financial safety nets.” These arrangements “tend to benefit students who are wealthier and white, perpetuating wealth gaps.”

Leaders from across higher education agree. We’re doing something about it — not only because of the built-in inequities, but because the very idea of on-the-job training is diminished when a student’s financial status determines their ability to accept this gateway opportunity.

It’s a particular problem for urban, regional institutions like the University of Baltimore, where students are somewhat older, and often balancing work, school and family. We see this disparity in real time, as first-generation college students navigate a complicated process to build a network and get that internship. They may face the difficult choice of giving up a part-time job in retail or customer service to have a great career experience while they attend classes. It could be the perfect break they need to enter a powerful field — but there is no pay. Some employers, like nonprofits, can’t afford to compensate their interns. But others refuse to do so. They know there are plenty of students of means who will take the opportunity for free.

For predominantly minority schools like ours, the unpaid internship is a critical barrier to entry to employment, as well as a lost opportunity for employers to diversify their workplace.

Still, unpaid internships are a solvable problem.

Routinely, we partner with employers and face these challenges together. To employers with supportive funding, we always ask first for paid opportunities, and we explain the challenges that students face. Some haven’t thought about these issues, and they’re eager to step up. Others understand, but need time to include internship dollars in their budgets.

We also urge employers to offer cooperative education opportunities that allow students to work part-time, gain experience, and receive tuition assistance all at once. This allows employers to find and keep employees in a difficult job market.

Some nonprofit, public and private organizations have incredible opportunities to offer, but no way to pay. We can overcome this hurdle by partnering with an employer who will arrange for a paid educational experience. The University of Baltimore and other colleges offer federal work study benefits for employment in both the public and nonprofit sectors. Our Career and Internship Center has set up a Job, Location and Development program to assist students who want to apply their work study aid to marketable experiences. Finally, public budgets, foundation grants, and private donations are terrific sources to resolve the unpaid internship issue.

Nowadays, we’re thinking beyond simply solving the problem. We want to build in sustainability, to ensure that students never encounter a lack of funding as a block against their talents and career goals. We’re raising funds through our NextGen Leaders for Public Service program to support paid internships in community development organizations and state and local government agencies. Our Community Development Fellows program allows students to earn academic credit, plus experience working on Baltimore neighborhood revitalization efforts.

Having achieved the goal of state funding for our community development program, recently we requested and received state funding for 50 public-service internships at $15 an hour, for those students who are interested in working in state and local government. That’s 50 talented, qualified and eager students who will make state government even more responsive to the needs of Maryland’s citizens. Is there a better way to do two important things at once — improve services and have those services delivered by qualified employees who started as students in need of an opportunity?

For the typical college student, career networking and on-the-job opportunities can lead to long-term prosperity. But when this pathway is blocked, opportunity is lost and societal disparities continue. As educators, we insist on the best outcome. No one, not a student, a public or private organization, or you, should be shortchanged by an inequitable arrangement like this.

Let’s work together, and end unpaid internships for good in Maryland and beyond. Opportunity for all — that’s education’s highest goal.

Ann Cotten (acotten@ubalt.edu) serves as executive director of the William Donald Schaefer Center for Public Policy at the University of Baltimore. Roger E. Hartley (rhartley@ubalt.edu) serves as dean of the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore.