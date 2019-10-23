Every year at Christmastime Tommy hosted a luncheon at his favorite restaurant in Little Italy. The attendees were quite an eclectic group. There was a group of Tommy's contemporaries, guys he had grown up with and with whom Tommy had friendships for the last 80-plus years. Tommy's brother and sons were always there. The rest of the people were those Tommy had known and in most cases helped in their careers and vocations, and others who Tommy just enjoyed being with. There was a lot of laughing (maybe some good-natured bragging and exaggeration), and then Tommy would ask each person to talk a little bit about what they were doing. I got a look first-hand at how smoothly Tommy conducted a meeting in his prior life, but the most remarkable thing was that everyone in the room felt Tommy was interested and cared about them. Tommy bridged the gap between generations and class, and he did it in the most genuine and caring way.