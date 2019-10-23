Every day, these individuals are called to the scenes of drug overdoses, blood-soaked vehicle collisions, homicides, suicides and unspeakable crimes against children. The number of serious injuries and deaths that are witnessed by these professionals is unnatural, and it's no surprise that it takes a toll on their psyches. As a young police officer, it was on my fourth day out of the academy when the call came in for a man with a gunshot wound. The images of the victim and the chaos surrounding the incident will forever be embedded in my mind. Scenes like those became all too common every day on patrol over the next five years.