Police reforms could shed light on poor handling of domestic violence claims — like mine | GUEST COMMENTARY

I heard this incomprehensible suggestion to the accused abuser to try to have his target forcibly institutionalized. It made me more terrified of the police than I was of my partner, and I did not seek assistance with the abuse again. Later, I filed an internal investigations complaint, which was deemed to be justified. Although I have put in a request for information, I do not expect to find that any action was taken regarding the officers in my case. So I’d like, to speak to police and society directly: