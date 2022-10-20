‘Serial’s’ investigation of the Adnan Syed case is unusual for the true crime genre | GUEST COMMENTARY

Sarah Koenig, producer of "Serial," far right, arrives at Baltimore Circuit Court in 2018 for a hearing on whether Adnan Syed should get a new trial in the 1999 murder of his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. In September of this year, Syed's murder conviction was overturned, and this month, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office dropped charges against him. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Last month, a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge deemed that Adnan Syed’s murder conviction was illegitimate, citing unreliable evidence and alternate suspects in the 1999 death of his high school girlfriend. And last week, Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against him. After 23 years, Syed is a free man. There’s no doubt that the “Serial” podcast, which examined his case in depth and cast doubt on Syed’s guilt, was partly responsible for the overturning of his conviction, if only in the fact that it brought the case so much attention.

A wave of true crime TV shows and podcasts has proliferated since “Serial” was released in 2014. There is even a cable channel devoted to the genre, the True Crime Network, which features shows with titles like “Bizarre Murders,” “Cold Blood,” and “Catching Killers,” often focusing on forensic technology and new crime-solving tools. A handful of such shows look closely into possible wrongful convictions as “Serial” did, but these are not typical.

The vast majority — including most programs on the True Crime Network, along with popular podcasts like “My Favorite Murder,” “Crime Junkie” and “Sword and Scale” — are not interested in investigative research or probing into dusty police files. They have no time for deep dives; each show swiftly summarizes a different murder, emphasizing crimes that are violent, morbid and dramatic. They often feature cases involving high-profile serial killers, like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. They choose cases with sympathetic victims (usually unsuspecting young women), taking the point of view of the detectives and the prosecution.

In shows like these, the crime is taken out of context, separated from the particular time and place in which it occurred. Information about the murder is drawn from websites and other podcasts, not from primary documents like court transcripts or evidence files. Watching or listening to shows leads the audience to believe that most murders are quickly solved by hardworking detectives, and most murderers are brought to justice. They promote the idea that there are “bad” people “out there” who prey on the innocent, and everyone — especially young women — should always be fully prepared for an encounter with a murderer, serial killer or similarly vicious sociopath.

Even in a crime-ridden city like Baltimore, you are far more likely to be hit by a car than attacked by a stranger. The 337 homicides that took place here last year were driven largely by guns, drugs and turf wars in very particular areas of the city. In such murders, today’s perpetrator is often tomorrow’s victim. Equally unclear is the line between police and criminal, as evinced by the notorious Gun Trace Task Force, as well as the frequent arrests of prison guards engaged in illicit activities.

In true crime shows, murder trials involve heart-stopping tension, shocking outbursts, dramatic witnesses, and grandstanding lawyers. In real life, criminal cases almost never come to trial. My own true crime podcast, “Forensic Transmissions,” releases public domain audio, mostly from courtroom proceedings, and from sifting through hundreds of trials to find interesting material, I’ve learned that most murder trials are long and dull, stultifying even to those involved.

As a true crime writer, I understand the appeal of drama, intrigue and suspense. But my experience writing about criminal cases has taught me that at the root of most murders is not “evil,” but systemic problems like racism, disinvestment, poverty and a flawed criminal justice system. Rather than helping people to understand crime and the law, most true crime shows present a world where the good are rewarded, the bad are punished, and the difference between the two is obvious. It may be exciting to retreat to this world from the dullness and uncertainty of everyday life, but it is not the world we live in. True crime is appealing, for the most part, because it is so rarely true.

Mikita Brottman (mikitabrottman.com) is a true crime writer, host of the podcast “Forensic Transmissions” and on the faculty of the Department of Humanistic Studies at the Maryland Institute College of Art.