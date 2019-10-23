But the appearance if not reality of bribery continues to haunt Mr. Trump. For example, it’s far from clear whether Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the Turkish-Syrian border — a move that has led to the slaughter of Kurds and opened the way for a resurgence of ISIS — was made in the interest of the United States or Mr. Trump’s own business. The Trump Towers Istanbul is his first and only office and residential building in Europe.