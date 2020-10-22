Maryland limits on commercial fishing of sea bass feed don’t go far enough | COMMENTARY

As often as they wind up in the gut of a rockfish, menhaden are just as likely to end up in the hull of an industrial fishing vessel, as the target species of a foreign-owned harvester called Omega Protein, which reduces this critically important baitfish into food pellets for Canadian-grown farmed salmon. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is tasked with managing the commercial harvest of menhaden and has long done the job on the traditional basis of maximum sustainable yield — in other words, how many fish could be removed from the stock without negatively affecting future populations and harvest.