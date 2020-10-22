Maryland limits on commercial fishing of sea bass feed don’t go far enough | COMMENTARY

The year 2020 has been as strange one on the water just as it has been everywhere else. Maryland’s striped bass anglers have dealt with a shortened spring trophy season, a one-fish-per-day harvest limit and an oddly timed summertime closure. These changes are enough to make anglers of a certain age recall the 5-year striped bass moratorium that entirely shut down the most important recreational fishery in the Chesapeake Bay for the second half of the 1980s — a nadir for fishing and the health of the bay.
But the sacrifices made by anglers in the ’80s paved the way for the striped bass success of the 1990s and 2000s, and most recreational anglers view the sacrifices of this year as essential for the future of Maryland’s most important fish and our opportunities to catch them.
Leaving striped bass in the water is only a part of the solution. One of the most limiting factors to striped bass abundance is the availability of their favorite food: Atlantic menhaden, the small, oily baitfish also referred to as bunker, pogy, and “the most important fish in the sea.”
Whatever you call them, menhaden help to comprise the very foundation of the Chesapeake Bay’s ecosystem. As a high-protein forage fish, nearly every marine predator — including striped bass, tuna, mackerel, sharks, drum, cobia, and tarpon — from Maine to Florida depends on menhaden for food. Menhaden also help filter water and improve marine habitats. By feeding on algae-causing plankton, an adult menhaden can filter 2.4 gallons of water per minute.
Their importance to the ecosystem is clear. Remove them, and the system breaks down.
As often as they wind up in the gut of a rockfish, menhaden are just as likely to end up in the hull of an industrial fishing vessel, as the target species of a foreign-owned harvester called Omega Protein, which reduces this critically important baitfish into food pellets for Canadian-grown farmed salmon. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is tasked with managing the commercial harvest of menhaden and has long done the job on the traditional basis of maximum sustainable yield — in other words, how many fish could be removed from the stock without negatively affecting future populations and harvest.
For more than a decade, recreational fishing groups and other conservationists implored the commission to take a more holistic view and begin to manage menhaden harvest with an eye toward how important those small baitfish are to the health of any number of other fish species. And, finally, in February 2020, the commission adopted a management concept built around “ecological reference points,” to look beyond traditional maximum sustainable yield metrics and instead consider the full measure of menhaden’s outsized impact on the Mid-Atlantic and Chesapeake ecosystems. The move was widely applauded by Maryland’s recreational anglers.
The decision was a start and not an end for better management of menhaden. For ecological reference points to work, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission must continue to make smart decisions when it comes to implementation of this new approach, and they recently had the opportunity to do just that.
The commission met Tuesday to adopt what is known as the “total allowable catch” for the commercial harvest of menhaden in 2021 and beyond. The best available science indicates that this should be no more than 176,800 metric tons, or an 18% reduction from previous years.
Unfortunately, the commission decided not to go this far. In a 13-5 vote, they set a quota of 194,400 metric tons for 2021 and 2022, or roughly a 10% cut. While this is still a step in the right direction, anglers and conservationists should remain concerned about the future of striped bass, especially given new reports that show 2020 spawning success in the Chesapeake fell well below average levels.
Will the Maryland Department of Natural Resources focus on more meaningful cuts in striped bass mortality moving forward or continue to let private recreational anglers carry the vast majority of the burden of conservation? Time will tell, but we will continue working to hold managers accountable based on sound science and what is best for a public resource.
Whit Fosburgh (wfosburgh@trcp.org) is the president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. David Sikorski (davidsikorski@ccamd.org) is the executive director of the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland.