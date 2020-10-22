Herd immunity is a dangerous way to go in the fight against COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

One only has to look to Sweden to see this “experiment” in practice. Unlike many countries, Sweden chose not to implement strong measures to safeguard its population, but instead, to pin its hopes on herd immunity through widespread infection. Not only has that decision led to much debate over the questionable ethics of this approach, particularly regarding the elderly, but has also led to numerous deaths. According to a recent Time Magazine article, researchers at Johns Hopkins determined that as of Oct. 13, Sweden’s per capita COVID death rate is 58.4 per 100,000 people — the 12th highest in the world. Even more striking are the results of a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Oct. 12. The paper reports, according to Time, that Sweden and the U.S. are the only two countries with high death rates that have completely failed to reduce those rates as the pandemic has continued to progress. Despite this, and the fact that their mortality rate is rapidly increasing, the Swedish government is still trying to sell their approach as a success.