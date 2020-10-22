The politics of Kanye West, 50 Cent and Ice Cube | COMMENTARY

They have all done so for varying reasons: 50 Cent’s defense for endorsing President Donald Trump was purely self-serving. And he fully embraced his selfishness. Like many rich people, 50 Cent doesn’t want to pay Uncle Sam any more than he has to. And he thinks that will happen with Joe Biden’s tax plan. He could care less if the president doesn’t like Black people, writing on Instagram “62% are you out of ya [expletive] mind.” As one can imagine, he was slayed on social media for his unwoke views. His standing among America’s rich and elite clearly outweighs his Blackness. He’s a one-issue voter and could care less about anything else it seems.