The state’s attorney for Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, claims she has a list of cops that have tainted hundreds of cases. The Baltimore Police Department should reassign those officers to non-enforcement duties until a proper internal investigation is conducted. If it is found out that they lied, fire them. Until then, this is another Mosby smokescreen. Her office’s actions are under fire by the governor. How many plea deals were given to violent criminals for her conviction rate statistic? There should be a full audit conducted on who got deals, what their criminal history was and whether the individual has reoffended since. And if there was a new offense, were they again offered another plea deal? If so, how and why? The findings should be made public.