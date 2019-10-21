We as a community have to get out of the mindset that one person or group of people will do all the work that’s required to make Baltimore a better place. We have to stop assuming that nonprofit workers are martyrs who don’t mind working hard for little money, or in some cases for free, because they “love what they do” (try paying your grocery bill with love) or “do such great work.” We have to develop partnerships and work together to solve problems to avoid making one person take on the majority of the work. We have to ask small, cash-and-resource strapped nonprofits and grassroots groups what their needs are, and those of us who have the ability to do so must try to meet those needs. Those of us who are in a position of privilege must listen to those who are impacted by oppression and use our privilege to uplift and support their work.