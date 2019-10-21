But then, maybe Langston Hughes had the same hope in 1926, when he wrote a famous essay calling his generation to order. "We younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased, we are glad. If they are not, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly, too. ... If colored people are pleased, we are glad. If they are not, their displeasure doesn't matter, either. We build our temples for tomorrow, strong as we know how, and we stand on top of the mountain, free within ourselves."