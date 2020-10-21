Don’t call it a spy plane | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, there are outside forces trying to end this program. They are working overtime to frighten the public into believing that they are being spied on. This could not be further from the truth. The planes simply record crimes from above, which is not much different from the crimes recorded on the CitiWatch cameras found on poles throughout the city. Those cameras help monitor public spaces and deter criminal behavior, and so do ours. I sometimes wonder if these people really live here, because if they do, there is no way that they could honestly think that every citizen of Baltimore does not deserve the right to expect that absolutely everything is being done to keep them safe and protected.