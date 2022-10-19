Our color conscious Constitution | GUEST COMMENTARY

Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour, right, speaks alongside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall following oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States, outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

In her now celebrated exchange with Alabama’s Solicitor General, our newest Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, eviscerated his argument that our Constitution is and should be “colorblind.” Rather, she declared, the intent of those who framed 14th and 15th amendments was to be “color conscious” in safeguarding the civil liberties of the 4 million enslaved Black people freed by the Civil War.

During arguments recently in the case of Merrill v. Milligan, which could further weaken the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Justice Jackson correctly noted that the goals of those who advanced “equal protection under the law” and promoted Black suffrage were anything but race neutral.

Those amendments were formulated by the Joint Committee on Reconstruction in the spring of 1866. A family member of mine, George S. Boutwell, was a Massachusetts Congressman and a key member of that committee. In debates on giving Black people the right to vote, beginning with the District of Columbia, Boutwell was “color conscious” in declaring that denying Black suffrage would “surrender the rights of 4 million people … and the cause of justice.” Later, it was Boutwell’s leadership that helped enact the 15th Amendment and its “color conscious” prohibition on denying the vote because of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Similarly, Thaddeus Stevens of Pennsylvania introduced the 14th Amendment shortly before it was passed in the House of Representatives by emphasizing the need to guarantee “the enfranchisement of the colored race” and to prevent whites in the South from excluding “loyal men of color from the ballot box.”

Tragically, of course, that is precisely what happened for the next 100 years prior to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

For Alabama’s Solicitor General to now argue that taking color into account in shaping Alabama’s congressional districts would violate the “equal protection clause” of the Fourteenth Amendment would mock the intent of Boutwell, Stevens and others who framed that amendment.

Moreover, so strong was Boutwell’s commitment to ensuring a Black voice in national affairs that he proposed creating majority Black electoral districts so that Black freedmen, when suffrage came, could concentrate their political power, and not have it diluted across a South still dominated by whites. Well ahead of his time, he advocated something akin to the “reverse migration” now being proposed by Charles Blow of the New York Times to maximize Black voting power.

This is very much what Merrill v. Milligan is all about, seeking to create a second Black majority district that would more equitably represent those Black people who make up 30% of Alabama’s population but who control only 14% of the state’s congressional districts. Earlier this year, a district court with two Donald Trump nominees agreed, ruling that Alabama’s new electoral map with only one Black district violated the Voting Rights Act.

With its new conservative majority, however, the U.S. Supreme Court froze that lower court ruling and may well return us to a time when minority voting rights are indeed diluted “across a South still dominated by whites.” Doing so on the basis that the Constitution is “colorblind” would willfully ignore the stated intent, 150 years later, of those who framed the 14th and 15th amendments. It would also acknowledge that, for those seeking to weaken the Voting Rights Act, being “colorblind” means that only one color remains relevant in American jurisprudence.

— Jeffrey Boutwell, Columbia

Boutwell is the author of the forthcoming “Redeeming America’s Promise: George S. Boutwell and the Politics of Race, Money, and Power.”