Presidential debate moderators don’t hide their bias | COMMENTARY

NBC moderator Savannah Guthrie’s unrelenting attack on the president at NBC’s “Town Hall” last week, including interrupting and talking over him, and haranguing him as well as dominating the time in an advertised public questioning of Mr. Trump, was praised by some as representing the tough style that debates should have. This Guthrie-Trump clash, however, was over the top, and, like George Stephanopoulos' town hall, employed a Democratic-friendly agenda and spin, with both moderators' ignoring Hunter Biden’s involvement with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The latter town hall also included a question from an audience member who was a former Obama administration Commerce Department speechwriter.