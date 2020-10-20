Kids with certain medical conditions should attend in-person school while COVID-19 continues to spread | COMMENTARY

Two or more conditions together, such as obesity and diabetes, that place students at risk for serious COVID-19 disease disproportionately affect children of color. African American children are 22% more likely than white children to be obese, and approximately 10 times more likely than white children to have Type 2 diabetes. And in two recent reports, children of color also had higher cumulative rates of COVID-19 associated hospitalizations and mortality than did non-Hispanic white children. Further, their families have already been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, as well as over-represented on the front lines of the pandemic. The paradox of Black and Hispanic children being the least likely to have family members home during the day to monitor home instruction and concurrently being the majority of children who have the highest prevalence of underlying health conditions is unsettling and worthy of pushing policymakers to do better. Children of color and from low-income neighborhoods have deeply suffered and are likely to continue massive learning loss that could have lifelong effects.