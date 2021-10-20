Housing policy affects population health, research shows | GUEST COMMENTARY

The shortage of affordable housing for both renters and homeowners in the U.S. is one of the most persistent and critical challenges our country faces, especially since housing affects so many aspects of American life. Studies show that providing Americans with more options for safe, affordable housing could yield a broad array of benefits for the nation, from greater social cohesion to helping close the educational achievement gap. Not least, providing more affordable housing also has the potential to improve community health and address some of the stark health disparities that became so vivid and heartbreaking during the pandemic.