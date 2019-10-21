In prioritizing young lives at risk, we summon all within our communities to nurture and care for those who will determine our future, inasmuch as we make possible their own. It is our sad though unacceptable reality that so many young people of our city are prey to senseless violence and the cruelty of hopelessness. It’s for them, therefore, that we invoke the enduring memory and selfless devotion of Mother Mary Lange, who demonstrated in her time the power to defeat attitudes and conditions that threatened the God-given potential of those many young people in her care. May we all, in our every capacity, commit our constant efforts to doing the same for those now in ours.