These days, as I read the stories about the Ukraine whistleblower, I’m reminded all over again of how important it is to defend and support our truth-tellers, who often lose their careers as a result of reporting wrongdoing. In order to assist these valiant Americans, I established the Whistleblower Support Fund (whistleblowing.us), and I frequently try to help them by providing referrals, counseling and expert witness testimony they need to survive the ordeal of “going public” with their reports of wrongdoing in public life.