Michelle Goldberg: When a miscarriage is manslaughter | GUEST COMMENTARY

At 19, Brittney Poolaw showed up at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma last year after undergoing a miscarriage at home. She had been about 17 weeks pregnant. According to an affidavit from a police detective who interviewed her, she admitted to hospital staff that she had recently used both methamphetamine and marijuana. The affidavit said she also was unsure whether she wanted to go forward with the pregnancy, but “wasn’t familiar with how or where to get an abortion.”