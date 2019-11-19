It’s not a coincidence that we have seen an increase in crime in Baltimore precisely after our state leaders decided to forego the development of the Red Line in 2015. This investment would have brought $3 billion worth of development over the past three years to some of our most distressed communities, along with thousands of jobs. It also would have spurred the rehabilitation of many vacant buildings in and around the proposed transit stops. In 2015, our governor called it a “boondoggle.” What cost do our leaders place on the lives of the nearly 1,000 people we have lost since then?