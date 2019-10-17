Whether Mr. Trump was trying to ingratiate himself with Mr. Erdogan — he does like strongmen — or was intimidated by the Turkish despot remains unknown. Either way, in a phone call, he in effect encouraged Mr. Erdogan to go for it. Within days, the Turks rolled across the border. Arab militias began the initial stages of what could turn into ethnic cleansing. When the Kurds begged for air cover, Mr. Trump ordered our planes to stay on the tarmac. Already, there are videos authenticated by U.S. officials of roadside executions of Kurds. The Turks have even rained artillery around an American outpost, requiring a full U.S. retreat from northern Syria and forcing Kurdish forces to ally themselves with the Syrian government.