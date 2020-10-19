Facebook’s Holocaust denial a small step in complex fight against online hate | COMMENTARY

The general public, too, has an obligation to teach the next generation how to be more media-savvy. Average citizens should know how to recognize hateful content when they see it, report extremist posts, and not go further down the rabbit hole of continuing to read this content and giving it greater exposure. It is unrealistic to expect children to cut themselves off of social media, which means that parents and educators must do everything in their power to ensure that children navigate these platforms in a responsible manner.